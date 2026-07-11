Iraqi Airways Receives First Spare Engine for Boeing 737 MAX

By John Lee.

Iraqi Airways has taken delivery of its first LEAP-1B spare engine for its Boeing 737 MAX fleet. A second spare engine is expected to arrive in August.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Manaf Abd al-Mun'im, Director General of the airline, said the delivery runs in parallel with efforts overseen by Transport Minister Wahab al-Hassani to secure additional spare engines, raise technical capabilities, and facilitate the return of grounded aircraft to service.

Abd al-Mun'im said the second engine would provide greater flexibility for unscheduled maintenance and support the continued efficient and reliable operation of the 737 MAX fleet in line with international best practices.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)