Iraq, Turkey consider Joint Investment Fund

By John Lee.

Iraq's Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, met on Thursday with Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, to discuss bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors. The Iraqi government's media office reported that talks covered energy, oil and gas, electricity, agriculture, and regional connectivity.

During the meeting, Ali al-Zaidi highlighted plans to establish an Iraqi-Turkish joint fund aimed at financing investment and development projects in Iraq, with a view to accelerating the implementation of strategic initiatives and deepening economic partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister also invited Turkish companies to expand their investments in Iraq's agricultural sector, citing opportunities in livestock development, agricultural production, and supply chain integration.

The Turkish minister conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and expressed Turkey's strong interest in the bilateral relationship. He noted Erdoğan's particular attention to the Development Road project, describing it as strategically and economically significant for the region, and affirmed Turkey's readiness to enter into broad strategic partnerships with Iraq in oil, gas, electricity, and regional connectivity.

(Source: Iraqi Prime Minister's Office)