By James Durso, for The Hill. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

A New Era of Partnership with Iraq

Next week's Washington visit by Iraq's new prime minister, Ali al-Zaidi, offers an opportunity to reset expectations about the U.S.-Iraq relationship. ...

Today, both Iraq and the U.S. have an opportunity to build a practical partnership centered on economic development, energy security and regional stability.

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