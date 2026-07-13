Christian Diaspora and Investors Invited Back to Iraq

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has met with the Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and the World, Patriarch Mar Louis III Sako [Mar Bulus III Nona], along with a delegation that included the Archbishop of the Chaldean Diocese of Erbil, Bishop Bashar Matti Warda, and a number of Christian clergy.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), al-Zaidi described the return of Christians who left Iraq due to difficult circumstances as a national and governmental priority, and expressed the government's readiness to provide necessary support for the return of Christian families, including their inclusion in the one-million residential land plots project. He also called on Iraqi Christian businesspeople and investors abroad to return and contribute to reconstruction, particularly in the health and education sectors.

Patriarch Mar Bulus III Nona expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's support, stating that such positions and measures would encourage members of the Christian community in the diaspora to return and strengthen their confidence in their future in Iraq. He affirmed the readiness of Christian businesspeople to participate actively in investment projects and development efforts.

(Source: Iraqi Prime Minister's Office)