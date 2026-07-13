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Economic Conference Planned for Kurdistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan

By on 13th July 2026 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

A joint economic conference bringing together the Kurdistan Region, Turkey and Azerbaijan is planned for Erbil in mid-September. The event is expected to draw chambers of commerce, economic organisations and senior government representatives, with the aim of expanding investment opportunities and strengthening economic ties between the three countries.

According to the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, preparations were discussed on Sunday during a meeting between Gaylan Haji Saeed, President of the chamber, and Aidan Maaruf, the Kurdistan Region's Minister for Component Affairs.

Also present were Kamaran Salah Bajgar, Vice President, and board members Khalil Goran and Ibrahim Mohammed Agha, along with the Secretary-General of the Union of Chambers of Commerce.

(Source: Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

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