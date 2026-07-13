Oil Ministry Corruption Case: $11m Hidden in Drain

By John Lee.

IQD 14 billion ($10.7 million) in cash has been seized during an investigation into Adnan al-Jumaili, the detained deputy minister of oil for refining affairs, and associates implicated in the same case. The funds were found hidden in a rainwater drainage pit.

According to Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the seizure resulted from detailed tracking of financial proceeds linked to waste in projects carried out by al-Jumaili and other parties to the case. Investigations are continuing to identify all those involved.

(Source: SJC)