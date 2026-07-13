Gulf Keystone Petroleum Raises Shaikan Output

By John Lee.

Production at the Shaikan oil field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has ramped up to more than 43,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) following a restart of production and export operations on 24 June 2026.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) said well activities are under way to bring additional production online in the coming weeks. The company added that it is progressing towards achieving sustainable export sales at international prices, with engagement ongoing to implement long-term export agreements.

GKP said it remains focused on cost control while continuing discussions with Kurdistan's Ministry of Natural Resources on a revised Shaikan Field Development Plan.

Shares in GKP were trading up more than 2 percent at midday on Monday.

(Source: Gulf Keystone Petroleum)