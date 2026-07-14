Electronic Platform for Grain By-Product Auctions in Iraq

By John Lee.

A unified electronic platform for managing bran sales auctions is to be introduced by the General Company for Grain Processing, covering bidders in Baghdad and the governorates. According to Iraq's Ministry of Trade, the announcement came at a meeting held at the company's headquarters, chaired by Acting Director General Dr. Haider Nouri Al-Kar'awi, with the participation of administrative and marketing deputies, and members of the sales and valuation committees.

The platform will allow bidders to participate electronically under standardised conditions, with unified registration requirements including official documentation, a VIP QiCard, and a financial balance. Bidders will receive SMS notifications for all auctions, with the aim of ensuring equal access and reducing side agreements.

The meeting also addressed challenges raised by bidders, including variations in bran quality from government and private mills and inconsistencies in impurity levels. The company said all proposals would be studied and appropriate remedies put in place.

Al-Kar'awi reaffirmed the Ministry of Trade's commitment to integrity and anti-corruption principles, stating that any side agreements or violations would be subject to legal accountability.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)