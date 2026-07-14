Germany Funds Climate-Inclusive Urban Transition Project in Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Planning has held talks with Germany's Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on a German government-funded grant project focused on climate-responsive and inclusive urban development, known as CITIES+.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Mohammed Mohsen Al-Sayed, Director General of the Regional and Local Development Directorate, reviewed the technical requirements of the project and discussed progress made with beneficiary government entities. The German side presented an overview of the project's components and summarised earlier discussions with those entities.

Participants agreed that outstanding requirements set out by the Ministry of Planning - as referenced in circular No. 36545/4/1 dated 14 October 2024 - must be completed by 16 July 2026. GIZ is to coordinate with beneficiary entities and hold technical sessions to provide full project details.

Also attending were Dr. Omar Abdul Karim, Deputy Director General of the International Cooperation Directorate, project manager Stephen Helps, and representatives from the Supreme Council for Coordination among Governorates, the Ministry of Environment, and the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works.

(Source: Ministry of Planning)