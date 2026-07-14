Iraq-UK Cooperation on Marine Surveys and Charts

By John Lee.

Iraq and the United Kingdom have held talks aimed at finalising a cooperation agreement on hydrographic surveys and nautical chart production.

The discussions focused on enhancing technical cooperation in surveying and the production of navigational charts for Iraqi territorial waters and the shipping channels leading to Iraqi ports, as well as supporting national capacity-building programmes and the exchange of expertise in line with international standards.

The meeting was held between Iraq's Naval Attaché, Captain Mazen Al-Kaabi, and Chris Hunt, Director of Partnership and Engagement for the Middle East and Africa at the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO).

Iraq's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Dr Saleh Al-Tamimi, also attended, along with a number of UKHO officials.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)