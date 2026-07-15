Iraq-ITC Talks on WTO Accession and Trade Support

By John Lee.

A delegation from Iraq's Ministry of Trade has held meetings with officials from the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Geneva to discuss cooperation on trade support and Iraq's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). The Iraqi delegation was accompanied by the head of Iraq's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and international organisations in Geneva.

According to the Ministry of Trade, the talks focused on expanding technical assistance, capacity building, and training programmes to help fulfil the requirements of WTO accession. Discussions also covered trade policy development, improvements to the business and investment environment, and the use of ITC programmes on trade facilitation and digital transformation.

ITC officials expressed support for Iraq's economic reform efforts. The Iraqi delegation is continuing meetings in Geneva with WTO officials and member states to advance the accession process.

Riyad Fakhir al-Hashimi, Director-General of the Directorate of Foreign Economic Relations within the Ministry of Trade, represented Iraq at the meetings.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)