Chevron Meets Iraq's Oil Minister about Investment Opportunities

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Basim Muhammad Khudhair al-Abadi, has met with a delegation from US oil major Chevron to discuss expanding cooperation and investment in the oil and gas sector.

According to the Ministry of Oil, the talks covered opportunities to support the ministry's plans to increase production, develop infrastructure, and leverage the expertise and technologies of international companies. Chevron's head of business development, Jake Spiering, led the company's delegation.

The Chevron delegation expressed interest in exploring future investment opportunities in Iraq's oil and gas sector. The meeting was also attended by the director-general of Basra Oil Company (BOC) and the director-general of State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

(Source: Ministry of Oil)