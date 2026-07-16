ISC Focuses on Market Efficiency and Digital Services

By John Lee.

The Iraq Securities Commission (ISC) is continuing to implement its regulatory and supervisory programmes in line with its strategic plans, with a focus on improving the investment environment and enhancing capital market efficiency.

According to the ISC, efforts during the current week centred on monitoring financial disclosures and developing investor services in line with best practices.

The ISC said it is maintaining oversight of listed joint-stock companies' compliance with disclosure requirements and taking necessary regulatory measures under current legal frameworks, with the aim of strengthening transparency and protecting investor rights.

The Commission also reported intensified efforts in digital transformation, including updates to its electronic services and investor communication channels, as well as continued publication of news, announcements, and disclosures via its website and social media platforms.

ISC Chair Faisal Al-Haimas affirmed the Commission's commitment to cooperation and coordination with relevant bodies to support capital market development and foster an efficient, transparent investment environment.

(Source: Iraq Securities Commission)