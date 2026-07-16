Iraq and EU Discuss Lifting Aviation Ban

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Transport, Wahab Salman Mohammed, has met with EU Ambassador Clemens Simtner to discuss lifting the European aviation ban on Iraqi airlines. A technical meeting between the two sides is to be held to identify the requirements for lifting the ban.

The minister emphasised the importance of progress on the issue, noting that removing the ban would complement broader cooperation projects between Iraq and EU member states, including the Development Road project.

The EU ambassador was accompanied by Wim Rimba, Director of the Cooperation and Projects Division.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)