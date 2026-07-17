Chevron in Talks with Iraq over Southern Fields and Refining Investment

By John Lee.

Chevron has held talks with Iraq's Prime Minister on expanding investment in southern oil fields, refining, pipeline infrastructure, and export routes.

The meeting took place at Chevron's corporate headquarters and was attended by Iraq's ministers of oil and electricity, along with the Prime Minister's advisory council and the Iraqi ambassador to Washington.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called on Chevron to accelerate and expand its work in Iraq, with a focus on raising crude oil production, increasing refining capacity, and diversifying export outlets. Al-Zaidi said the government was prepared to provide land, approvals, and other facilitations for the construction of refinery complexes, chemical industry infrastructure, and gas production facilities, as well as to support technology transfer.

Chevron's president, Mark Nelson, indicated the company's interest in investing in Iraq's southern oil fields, pipeline projects connecting to regional ports, storage facilities, and compressing implementation timelines.

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)