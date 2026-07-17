Iraq-US Talks on Power Output and Fuel Diversification

By John Lee.

Iraq's ministers of electricity and oil held a joint meeting in Washington with the US Deputy Secretary of Energy to discuss expanding power generation capacity and securing diversified fuel supplies.

According to the Ministry of Electricity, the meeting brought together Minister Ali Saad Wahib, Minister of Oil Basim Muhammad Khudhair al-Abadi, and US Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly. Also present were the Director General of Basra Oil Company (BOC), Bassem Abdul Karim, and the Director General of State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), Ali Nizar.

Minister Wahib outlined ministry plans to expand generating capacity, with a focus on projects and agreements linked to US company GE, aimed at adding new generation capacity and improving the efficiency of existing stations.

The meeting also addressed mechanisms for US-Iraqi cooperation in energy project development, fuel supply security for power stations, and the application of modern technologies and American expertise to support Iraq's plans to increase output and improve grid stability. Wahib emphasised the importance of integration and coordination between the electricity and oil sectors.

(Sources: Ministry of Electricity / Ministry of Oil)