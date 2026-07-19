From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Why has a Women's Quota Failed to Pierce Iraq's Executive Ceiling?

In Iraq's 2021 federal parliamentary elections, women achieved a historic high-water mark by winning 95 positions in the 329-seat chamber. This comfortably exceeded their constitutionally mandated 25% legislative quota by around five points.

Yet, by the Nov. 2025 polls that momentum sharply reversed when the number of female lawmakers taking up seats dropped to 84.

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