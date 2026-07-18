ExxonMobil in Talks with Iraq on Oil Prodn, Refinery Development

By John Lee.

Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has met with the chief executive of ExxonMobil, Darren Woods, and the company's board at its headquarters in Houston to discuss expanding oil production and export capacity, and potential partnership in refinery development.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, al-Zaidi outlined the government's intention to develop Iraq's oil production and export sectors, raise refining capacity, and bring an end to associated gas flaring.

He invited ExxonMobil to contribute to these plans, emphasising the need for swift action and long-term investment. Al-Zaidi also stressed the importance of eliminating Iraq's dependence on imported gas for power generation and capturing all associated gas. The Ministers of Oil and Electricity attended the meeting.

Woods presented an overview of ExxonMobil's activities and capabilities in Iraq and the region, and expressed the company's interest in closer cooperation, including attention to environmental requirements and pollution reduction.

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)