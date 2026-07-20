New Limestone and Oil-Well Cement from Basra Plant

By John Lee.

The Basra cement plant has begun producing two new cement types: limestone cement and oil-well cement. The plant is operated by the General Company for Iraqi Cement, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

The limestone cement is manufactured to Iraqi standard specifications and is suitable for finishing and plastering works, available in several grades.

The plant has also produced samples of API Class G oil-well cement, following certification from the American Petroleum Institute (API) alongside international quality certificates, with the aim of supplying oil companies and supporting domestic production.

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Minerals)