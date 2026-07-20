$105m Water Project Completed in Barzan Region

By John Lee.

A water infrastructure project serving 53 villages in the Barzan region of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has been completed at a cost of IQD 138.5 billion (USD 106 million).

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the project supplies clean drinking water to more than 35,000 residents.

The project draws water from the Ava Sheen River and includes the following infrastructure:

A treatment facility capable of producing 1,200 cubic metres of clean water per hour

A 540 km transmission network serving all villages in the area

Five large reservoirs and 54 smaller reservoirs for water storage and distribution

The KRG said the project was delivered entirely by a local workforce.

(Source: Kurdistan Regional Government)