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Extended Hours at Jordan's Border Crossing with Iraq

By on 21st July 2026 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Operating hours at the Al Karameh / Terbil border crossing between Jordan and Iraq have been extended to accommodate rising land shipping traffic.

According to Jordan's state-run Petra news agency, the Jordanian Ministry of Interior announced the change on Monday in coordination with official bodies at the crossing.

Under the new schedule, departing trucks may cross until midnight, while arriving trucks may cross until 10:00 PM. Previously, trucks in both directions were required to stop at 5:00 PM.

(Source: Petra)

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