Starlink Granted Licence to Operate in Iraq

By John Lee.

Starlink has been granted an official licence to operate in Iraq. The licence was signed at a ceremony held at the American Chamber of Commerce in the United States, in the presence of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

According to Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC), the licence was signed by the commission's executive director, Baligh Abu Kalal. The commission said the authorisation forms part of its efforts to regulate satellite internet services within an approved legal and regulatory framework, with the aim of preserving digital sovereignty and aligning with global developments in the sector.

The commission added that Starlink's entry into the Iraqi market is expected to expand internet service options, particularly in areas requiring advanced technical solutions, and to support the country's digital transformation.

(Source: Communications and Media Commission)