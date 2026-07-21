Halliburton Wins Contract for Nahr Bin Umar and Sindbad Fields

By John Lee.

Basra Oil Company (BOC) has awarded a contract to US company Halliburton to provide Integrated Field Management Services (IFMS) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) for the Nahr Bin Umar oil field and Sindbad oil and gas fields in southern Iraq.

The contract scope includes field development planning, production optimisation, digital solutions, and EPCM services. Halliburton will deploy its Landmark portfolio to create a digital foundation connecting subsurface insights, well delivery, production operations, and business planning.

During the first five-year development phase at Nahr Bin Umar, BOC estimates oil production could reach approximately 150,000 barrels per day, with associated gas capture of 300 million standard cubic feet per day for domestic supply. BOC will retain ownership, operatorship, and decision-making authority over both assets.

Zaid Khadra, vice president for Middle East and North Africa at Halliburton, said the company would work alongside BOC as a technical and project management provider to integrate workflows, digital solutions, and execution expertise to maximise asset value.

Halliburton plans to draw on local resources in support of Ministry of Oil initiatives on workforce development and national value creation.

(Source: Halliburton)