HKN Energy Contract for Hamrin Field is "Activated"

By John Lee.

A development contract for the Hamrin oil field has been activated with US-based HKN Energy in a ceremony attended by Minister of Oil Basim Muhammad Khudhair al-Abadi.

According to the Ministry of Oil, the contract targets a peak production rate of 140,000 barrels per day of oil, alongside approximately 40 million standard cubic feet per day of gas.

The gas produced will not be flared; it will be used to meet energy needs within the field, with surplus volumes directed to reservoir pressure maintenance through injection.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)