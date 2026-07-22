Iraq Opens First Solar Module Factory in Karbala

By John Lee.

Iraq's first industrial-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar module manufacturing facility has opened in Karbala.

The Al-Nour Solar Panel Production Plant was developed for the Project Engineering Department of the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine by Italian firm Ecoprogetti Srl, which supplied and installed the complete turnkey production line.

The facility has an annual installed capacity exceeding 200 megawatts (MW), with a throughput of approximately 800 modules per day, and is designed to manufacture M10-144 TOPCon half-cut PV modules. A further expansion phase is planned to increase capacity to 600 MW.

Ecoprogetti's scope included stringers, robots, laminators, automation and testing equipment, as well as knowledge transfer, production optimisation and the selection of raw materials and manufacturing processes. The project also supports technical training for Iraqi engineers and technicians.

(Source: Ecoprogetti)