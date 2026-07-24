Iraq Stock Market Report

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Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 24th July 2026.

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

Rabee Securities' Market Indexes Change - Weekly Index Code Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) IQD-RSISX 2,834.7 1.93% 10.87% USD-RSISX 2,787.3 1.93% 10.87% IQD-RSIHX 1,593.1 0.96% 14.33% USD-RSIHX 1,786.2 0.96% 14.33% IQD-RSIBX 6,063.9 2.55% 8.23% USD-RSIBX 6,798.9 2.55% 8.23% IQD-RSISXTR 5,406.5 1.93% 18.64% USD-RSISXTR 5,939.0 1.93% 18.64%

For the RS Market Index charts, please click HERE.

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w* 47,992.1 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX /

# of Comp. on the OTC Market 103/ 17 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w* 36.4 # of Traded Companies 72 Traded Shares (mn)/w* 93,978 # of Companies (Up) 27 Total Trades (#/w)* 5,782 # of Companies (Down) 26 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 28,610 # of Companies (Not changed) 19 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 21,675 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 10

Top 5 Gainers* - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank BUND 0.060 20.0% 20.0% Mosul Bank BMFI 0.150 15.4% -21.1% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.090 12.5% 50.0% Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 1.750 12.2% -20.5% Elaf Islamic Bank BELF 0.310 10.7% 10.7% Top 5 Losers* - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (NRM) BQAB 0.070 -22.2% -22.2% Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM) HSAD 24.000 -13.4% 1.7% Iraqi for Carton Man. (UCM) IICM 2.210 -11.6% 12.8% Dar Al-Salam for Insurance NDSA 0.720 -10.0% -5.3% Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 0.270 -10.0% 42.1% * Based on RS-adjusted prices for corporate actions. Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/w Trading Vol. ($'000)/w Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank BKUI 20,483.1 15,517.5 42.7% Al-Qurtas Islamic Bank (NRM) BQUR 12,900.0 9,772.7 26.9% Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM) BINI 7,501.9 5,683.2 15.6% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 2,170.2 1,644.1 4.5% Al-Anssari Islamic Bank (NRM) BANS 1,245.0 943.2 2.6%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 3,233 46,595.5 35,299.6 97.1% Telecom 777 543.2 411.5 1.1% Industry 940 412.4 312.4 0.9% Agriculture 318 161.4 122.3 0.3% Hotels&Tourism 282 149.4 113.2 0.3% Services 195 127.1 96.3 0.3% Insurance 35 3.1 2.4 0.0% Investment 2 0.1 0.1 0.0% Grand Total 5,782 47,992.1 36,357.6 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange

Five cross transactions occurred on 37.5 bn shares of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI), valued at IQD7.5 bn, this week, corresponding to 15.0% of BINI's capital.

Two cross transactions occurred on 24.9 bn shares of Al Ansari Islamic Bank (BANS), valued at IQD1.2 bn, this week, corresponding to 10.0% of BANS's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 14.6 bn shares of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI), valued at IQD20.5 bn, this week, corresponding to 3.7% of BKUI's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 12.9 bn shares of Al-Qurtas Islamic Bank (BQUR), valued at IQD12.9 bn, this week, corresponding to 5.2% of BQUR's capital.

PepsiCo signed two strategic agreements with its partners in Iraq, Baghdad Soft Drinks Co. (IBSD) and Green Iraq Company (GICO), aimed at expanding manufacturing capabilities, supporting the agricultural sector, and creating new job opportunities. The signing took place on the sidelines of the U.S.-Iraq Business Summit hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington. The agreement signed with Green Iraq Company focuses on expanding the company's long-term manufacturing capacity, alongside developing the agricultural sector through the transfer of modern irrigation and farming technologies. Meanwhile, the agreement with Baghdad Soft Drinks Co. aims to increase annual production capacity to more than 250 million cases, reinforcing Iraq's position as one of the premier manufacturing and bottling hubs for PepsiCo beverages in the Middle East. (RS Note: IBSD sold a total of 169 million unit cases in 2025. Accordingly, the targeted annual production capacity of more than 250 million cases would represent an increase of at least 48% compared with the company's 2025 sales volume). (NINA)

The ISC did not approve the request of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its annual financial statements for the year ended Mar. 31, 2026.

The ISC did not approve the request of Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2025 annual financial statements.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Erbil Bank for Investment and Finance (BERI) resumed trading on Jul. 23 after holding its AGM on Jun. 19, in which they discussed and approved 2025 annual financial statements, and decided to increase the capital from IQD265.0 bn to IQD300 bn through a 13.2% rights issue, and elected nine original and nine alternative board members.

Al-Qurtas Islamic Bank (BQUR) resumed trading on Jul. 23 after holding its AGM on Jul. 10, in which they decided to elect seven original and six alternative board members.

Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) will resume trading on Jul. 26 due to disclosing its 1Q26 financial results.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

According to the ISC decision on Jul. 15, ISX suspended trading of Ashur Bank (BASH), Ishtar Hotels (HISH), Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM), and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) starting Jul. 19 for not submitting the quarterly financial statements for the first quarter of 2026.

ISX suspended trading of Cihan Bank (BCIH) starting Jul. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 24 to discuss and approve 2025 annual financial statements, and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) starting Jul. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 27 to discuss and approve the 2025 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Aug. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 9 to discuss and approve 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Aug. 6 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 11 to discuss and approve 2024 annual financial statements, and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) starting Aug. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 14 to discuss and approve the 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) starting Aug. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 17 to discuss and approve the 2025 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the capital from IQD22.78 bn to IQD31.0 bn through a 36.08% rights issue.

ISX suspended trading of Zain Insurance Company (NZAI) (OTC) starting Jul. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 20 to discuss and approve the 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. The company will resume trading on Jul. 21.

ISX will suspend trading of The Iraqi Company for Deposit Insurance (FIDI) (OTC) starting Aug. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 18 to discuss and approve the 2024 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. The company will resume trading on Aug. 19.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Region Trade Bank (BRTB) resumed trading on Jul. 19 after holding its AGM on Jun. 26, in which they discussed and approved 2025 annual financial statements, increased the number of board members from seven to nine, and elected nine original and nine alternative board members.

Ishtar Hotels (HISH) resumed trading on Jul. 21 due to disclosing its 3M26 financial results.

Ashur Bank (BASH) resumed trading on Jul. 21 due to disclosing its 3M26 financial results.

Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) resumed trading on Jul. 23 after holding its AGM on Jul. 19, in which they discussed and approved the 2023 annual financial statements and decided to distribute an IQD0.40 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 6.2% dividend yield.

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