Seismic Survey Contract signed for Abu Khema Block

By John Lee.

A seismic survey contract has been signed between the Iraq Oil Exploration Company and Zhenhua Oil (EBS Petroleum) for seismic survey work at the Abu Khema block in Muthanna province, covering the Annexe to Licensing Round Five and Licensing Round Six.

The contract was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Minister of Oil Basim Muhammad Khudhair al-Abadi, Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs Naseer Aziz, and Iraq Oil Exploration Company Director General Dr Osama Raouf Hussein.

According to the Ministry of Oil, the agreement is part of efforts to expand seismic survey operations using modern technologies to support exploration, improve geological assessment, and provide technical data for the development of oil fields and exploration blocks.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)