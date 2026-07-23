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CBI to Launch New Initiatives for Money Exchange

By on 23rd July 2026 in Iraq Banking & Finance News

By John Lee.

New initiatives are planned to expand the activities of money exchange companies in Iraq and create additional revenue opportunities, according to the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

Nizar Nasser Hussein, Governor of the CBI, met with a number of directors and board chairs of money exchange companies to discuss ways to develop the sector and strengthen its role in supporting the national economy.

Hussein said the coming period would see the launch of new initiatives to widen the scope of exchange company operations, with a focus on compliance, governance, and international standards.

(Source: Central Bank of Iraq)

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