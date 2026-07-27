Investment in the Kurdistan Region "Exceeds $25bn"

From the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Investment in the Kurdistan Region Exceeds USD 25 Billion

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has, as part of broader ongoing efforts to diversify revenue sources and lay the foundation of a self-sustaining economy, achieved a major investment sector milestone.

This sector has, with unprecedented KRG facilitation and investor assistance, experienced remarkable growth, with 856 investment projects, with a combined investment value of USD 25.298 billion, implemented across key sectors. This important step will, in creating tens of thousands of employment opportunities, help secure a brighter future for the Kurdistan Region (KR) and its people.

As part of its strategy to reduce reliance on a single source of income and build a diversified economy, the KRG has worked to achieve strong (domestic and international) investor confidence. As part of this, it has allocated a total investment of USD 25.298 billion across the following key sectors:

Housing and Tourism

The housing sector received the largest share of investment (102 projects valued at USD 8,527,951,034), helping to produce appropriate high-quality housing and modernise KR cities.

Tourism has also received substantial investment (118 tourism projects, with a total investment of USD 7,913,550,188), helping to establish the KR as a leading international tourism destination and attract more visitors.

Industry and Trade

A significant number of factories and industrial projects (205 projects with a combined investment of USD 4,959,147,597) have been licensed and received investment, helping to strengthen domestic production and reduce import dependence.

The largest number of projects (246, valued at USD 1,901,806,111) were implemented in the trade sector, energising and revitalising KR markets.

Agriculture: Strengthening Food Security

Food security has been safeguarded and farmers supported (30 strategic agricultural projects, with a total investment of USD 638,312,954), helping to promote self-sufficiency and economic health.

Education and Healthcare

Alongside its established and ongoing commitment to reconstruction efforts, the KRG has also placed considerable emphasis on healthcare and education.

Education: A total of 73 education and training projects, with a total investment of USD 551,014,405, implemented to educate young citizens and produce well-informed future generations.

A total of 73 education and training projects, with a total investment of USD 551,014,405, implemented to educate young citizens and produce well-informed future generations. Healthcare: A total of 47 major healthcare and hospital projects, with a total investment of USD 451,621,722, brought into service.

Sports, Arts, Services, and Banking

In seeking to provide a modern standard of living in the KR, the KRG has also prioritised social and service-related sectors.

Sports: 19 projects, valued at USD 150,552,124.

19 projects, valued at USD 150,552,124. Services: 10 projects, valued at USD 105,473,482.

10 projects, valued at USD 105,473,482. Arts: 3 projects, valued at USD 76,355,538.

3 projects, valued at USD 76,355,538. Banking: 3 modern banking projects, valued at USD 22,169,784, implemented to strengthen KR financial infrastructure.

(Source: KRG)