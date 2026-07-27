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New Iraq-Iran Agreements include Rail and Road Freight

By on 27th July 2026 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Iraq and Iran have signed four agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering transport, rail, municipal ties, and public administration, during a ceremony in Tehran.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The agreements were signed on the Iraqi side by the ministers of foreign affairs, electricity, and finance and planning (acting).

The agreements are:

  • An agreement on international road freight transport
  • An MoU on extending the railway from Kermanshah-Khosravi-Khanaqin to Baghdad
  • An MoU on twinning between the Baghdad Municipality and Tehran Municipality
  • An MoU on government administration and human resources training

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)

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