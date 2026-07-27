New Iraq-Iran Agreements include Rail and Road Freight

By John Lee.

Iraq and Iran have signed four agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering transport, rail, municipal ties, and public administration, during a ceremony in Tehran.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The agreements were signed on the Iraqi side by the ministers of foreign affairs, electricity, and finance and planning (acting).

The agreements are:

An agreement on international road freight transport

An MoU on extending the railway from Kermanshah-Khosravi-Khanaqin to Baghdad

An MoU on twinning between the Baghdad Municipality and Tehran Municipality

An MoU on government administration and human resources training

(Source: Prime Minister's Office)