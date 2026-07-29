Zain Mart and Switch in Digital Payment Partnership

By John Lee.

Zain Mart, the e-commerce platform of Zain Iraq, has formed a partnership with Switch, a financial solutions company, to offer instalment payment plans to eligible banking customers.

Under the agreement, Switch cardholders whose salaries are domiciled with Rasheed Bank and National Bank of Iraq (NBI) will be able to purchase products on Zain Mart through payment plans of up to 12 months, subject to Switch's eligibility criteria and terms.

Eligible products include smartphones, consumer electronics, and home appliances.

Mohammed Samir, Chief Commercial Officer at Zain Iraq, said the partnership aims to provide customers with "more flexible purchasing solutions that meet the evolving needs of different customer segments." Yousef Abu Mutawe, Chief Commercial Officer at Switch, said the arrangement supports "financial inclusion in Iraq."

(Source: Zain Iraq)