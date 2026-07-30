$2m Found at Home of Former Official

By John Lee.

IQD 2.5 billion (USD 1.9 million) in cash has been found at the home of a former head of the accounts department in Salahadin Governorate, who is currently detained pending investigation. Six properties registered in the name of his wife were also identified at investment compounds.

According to the Federal Commission of Integrity, the operation was carried out under a judicial warrant by a team from its Salahadin office. The suspect is held under Article 340 of the Penal Code in connection with a case involving the alleged issuance of a cheque drawn on Rafidain Bank, purportedly to pay salary entitlements and differentials for governorate employees, but which included fictitious receipts.

A formal seizure report was prepared and referred to the competent investigative judge for further legal proceedings.

(Source: Federal Commission of Integrity)