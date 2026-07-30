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Uptime Institute Names T964 as Business Partner in Iraq

By on 30th July 2026 in Iraqi Communications News

By John Lee.

A strategic partnership to advance data centre standards and digital infrastructure in Iraq has been announced by US-based Uptime Institute and Iraq's T964 [Tech 964].

The agreement appoints T964 as Uptime Institute's business partner in Iraq, with a focus on data centre standards, professional capacity building, and operational excellence.

The partnership was signed at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce U.S.-Iraq Business Summit by Mustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer of Uptime Institute, and Ali El Akabi, Chief Executive of T964.

(Source: Uptime Institute)

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