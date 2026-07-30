Coordination Framework Condemns US/Saudi Strike on PMF

By John Lee.

An emergency meeting of Iraq's Coordination Framework was held at the Government Palace on Wednesday to discuss what it described as US-Saudi attacks on Iraqi sovereignty.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the meeting, hosted by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, condemned what it called an attack on Iraqi territory that resulted in the deaths of several members of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and injuries to others. The statement said the incident constituted a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Coordination Framework said it was surprised by the attack while the Iraqi government was pursuing a balanced foreign policy based on cooperation and partnership with regional and international partners.

It expressed condolences to the families of those killed, wished the injured a speedy recovery, and said Iraq's security and sovereignty must not be violated under any circumstances. It also rejected turning Iraq into an arena for regional and international conflicts.

The statement added that attacks violating Iraq's sovereignty undermine regional and international efforts to contain the current crisis and reduce tensions, while increasing risks to security and stability across the region.

(Source: PMO)