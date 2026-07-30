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How long can Iraq rely on Central Bank Reserves, Money-Printing?

By on 30th July 2026 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Politics

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

How long can Iraq rely on the Central Bank's Reserves, Money-Printing Scheme to Survive?

While many questions linger, four stand out:

  1. How can Iraq sustain expenses where 90 percent goes toward operational costs and salaries without sufficient revenue?
  2. Why has the dinar appreciated against the US dollar despite increased liquidity injection?
  3. Can Iraq live off its foreign reserves, and for how long?
  4. To what extent can it continue printing dinar currency (from 50,000 to 250 dinar notes) for the market?

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