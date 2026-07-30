Egypt-Iraq Investment Ties on Agenda at NIC Talks

By John Lee.

The deputy head of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Salar Muhammad Amin, has met with Egypt's trade attaché to Iraq, Samir Qurashi, to discuss strengthening economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, which was also attended by the director-general of the Relations and Media Department, Haider Hammad, covered mechanisms for facilitating the entry of Egyptian investors into Iraq and simplifying visa procedures for Iraqi investors and business people.

Both sides emphasised the importance of supporting the private sector and expanding its role in implementing investment projects.

(Source: National Investment Commission)