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Top 10 Dinar Articles from July

By on 1st August 2026 in Iraq Banking & Finance News

The following were the ten most read dinar-related articles on Iraq Business News for the month of July:

  1. Iraq's Central Bank Tightens Foreign Currency Rules
  2. Iraqi PM in Washington: What His Trip Actually Means for the Dinar
  3. U.S. "Resumes Dollar Transfers to Iraq"
  4. You Bought Iraqi Dinars. Now What?
  5. CBI to Launch New Initiatives for Money Exchange
  6. 2026: The Year Iraqi Dinar Speculators Finally Strike Gold?
  7. "Deleting the Zeros": What Iraq Actually Said, and What It Means for Your Investment
  8. The Iraqi Dinar Revaluation Deception: 10 Persistent False Claims Exposed
  9. Iraqi Banks Set for Return to International Correspondent Channels
  10. Central Bank Eases Rules on Cash Dollar Withdrawals

Not quite making the top 10, but significant in this context:

The previous month's listing can be viewed here.

For more information on the Iraqi dinar, check out IBN's Dinar Page here: https://www.iraq-businessnews.com/the-dinar-page/?swcfpc=1 

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