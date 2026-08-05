New Head of Iraq's National Investment Commission

By John Lee.

Adel Dakhil Muhammad al-Yasiri has taken up his role as chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC).

On assuming his duties, al-Yasiri held a meeting with senior staff and directors-general at the NIC, reviewing the progress of current investment projects and the challenges they face.

He stated that the coming period would see a qualitative shift in the handling of Iraq's investment file, with a focus on transparency, rule of law, and streamlined administrative procedures to attract domestic and foreign capital.

Al-Yasiri also emphasised the importance of launching major strategic and development projects with a direct impact on infrastructure development and job creation for Iraqi youth across the country's provinces.

He replaces Haider Mohammed Makkiya [Makiyya], who had held the role since the end of 2023.

(Source: National Investment Commission)