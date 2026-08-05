Khor Mor Gas Project Starts Supplies to Kirkuk Power Station

By John Lee.

Crescent Petroleum and Dana Gas have begun supplying natural gas from the Khor Mor field to Iraq's Ministry of Electricity, under an agreement signed last December.

According to a press release from Dana Gas, 100 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) will be delivered from the Khor Mor gas processing facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) to the Kirkuk Taza power station for an initial term of one year.

The two companies operate the Kurdistan Gas Project as joint operators. The supplies follow the completion of the KM250 expansion, commissioned in October 2025, which raised production capacity at Khor Mor by 50% to 750 MMscf/d.

Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and Managing Director of the Board of Dana Gas, said the delivery represented "an important milestone" in the development of the gas sector in the Kurdistan Region. Richard Hall, CEO of Dana Gas, said the agreement laid "the foundation for more cooperation on energy within Iraq's growing market."

The Khor Mor project currently provides fuel for more than 80% of the KRI's electricity generation, serving more than 8 million people. Total investment in the project to date exceeds $4 billion.

(Source: Dana Gas)