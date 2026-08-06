Iraq-Egypt-Jordan Talks Focus on Energy and Pipeline Projects

By John Lee.

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a series of bilateral and trilateral meetings in Amman on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Arab Ministerial Meeting on Jerusalem, covering energy cooperation, joint projects, and regional security issues.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks included separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, as well as a trilateral session with the Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts.

In his meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Hussein discussed bilateral cooperation, joint projects being implemented in Iraq by Egyptian companies, energy cooperation in the electricity sector, and the Basra-Aqaba Oil Pipeline (BAOP) and its extension to the Red Sea.

In talks with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the two sides discussed arrangements for an upcoming visit to Baghdad by Safadi and the Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources. They also addressed the Basra-Aqaba Oil Pipeline and electricity interconnection with the Jordanian power grid, as well as Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's recent visit to Washington.

The trilateral meeting between Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt agreed to activate the Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism through relevant technical committees, with regular follow-up meetings on joint projects in the fields of economy, investment, industry, and energy, including oil and electricity interconnection.

In a separate meeting with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Hussein discussed bilateral relations, preparations for an upcoming Arab Summit, a forthcoming visit by an Iraqi security delegation to Saudi Arabia, and the security of oil export routes and energy supplies in the region. The Saudi minister reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for the Iraqi government.

All meetings also addressed the situation regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)