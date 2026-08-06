New NIC Chief Meets Head of Iraqi Economic Council

By John Lee.

The head of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Adel al-Yasiri, has met with Ibrahim al-Massoudi al-Baghdadi, head of the Iraqi Economic Council (IEC), to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in support of the investment environment.

According to the NIC, the meeting covered prospects for joint cooperation, ways to overcome challenges facing investors, and strengthening public-private sector partnerships in line with government programmes and sustainable development plans.

The Iraqi Economic Council brings together business figures and economic experts, and works to support economic reform, promote the role of the private sector, and offer recommendations aimed at improving the business and investment environment.

(Source: National Investment Commission)