Chevron, Total interested in Majnoon oilfield

By John Lee.

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] (pictured) has reportedly said that Chevron and Total have expressed interest in developing the Majnoon oilfield.

Oil giant Shell is trying to sell its stake in the field following a failure to reach agreement with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil.

Reuters quotes the Minister as saying that negotiations are continuing with Shell, that he hopes to reach a satisfactory deal for both parties, and that he has not started negotiations with other companies to take over Shell’s stake.

(Source: Reuters)