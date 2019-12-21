Governor of Anbar visits UK

The Governor of Anbar, Mr Ali Farhan Hameed, visited the UK this week as a guest of the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) .

While here, he attended various meetings at Chatham House, UKEF, at roundtables with IBBC members and dinner in the House of Lords with Baroness Nicholson ( President of IBBC and PM Trade Envoy to Iraq)

Mr Hameed’s message is that Anbar province is open for business, is secure, and has defeated and rooted out ISIL. Anbar is on the look out specifically for British engineering companies to work on water projects. The province now has good, rebuilt infrastructure, and the benefits of large phosphate deposits, natural gas, and is locationally at the crossroads between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Syria. It seeks to reclaim its position as one of Iraq’s wealthier areas and has great opportunities for companies looking to establish businesses there.

Mr Hameed also attended the IBBC Christmas party, attended by Lord Green and Lord Robertson, vice presidents of IBBC, Mr Alastair Kett of PWC ( Deputy Chairman of IBBC) and Mr Rasmi El Jabri – deputy chairman IBBC ) and many new and original IBBC members and supporters, at the Royal Overseas League.

Mr Christophe Michels says’ that IBBC is ready and willing to facilitate any further introductions and initiatives with Anbar province, and we invited Mr Hameed following our own visit to Anbar in July 2019. We all look forward to a busy and successful year ahead.’ Season’s greetings and thanks to you all in our world.

(Source: IBBC)