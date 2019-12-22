Is change likely in Iraq?

By Daniel L Byman, for Brookings Institution.

The opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq is facing serious unrest that is likely to force limited reforms in the political system but not wholesale change.

The current Iraqi power structure, with Iranian support, will use a mix of repression, cooptation, and limited concessions to weaken the opposition.

The opposition’s lack of clear leadership makes such tactics more likely to succeed.

The U.S. position in Iraq is weak, and Washington — even if it so desired — will probably have little impact on the events there.

The full report can be read here.

(Source: Brookings Institution)