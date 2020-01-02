Navigate

Oil Exports Slightly Down in December

By on 2nd January 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for November of 106,265,307 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.428 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.500 million bpd exported in November.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 103,090,550 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,827,050 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 347,707 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.700 billion at an average price of $63.051 per barrel.

November export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

