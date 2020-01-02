Navigate

US Suspends Consular Operations at Embassy

By on 2nd January 2020 in Security

Due to militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound, all public consular operations are suspended until further notice.  All future appointments are cancelled.

U.S. citizens are advised to not approach the Embassy.  The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil is open for visa and American Citizen Services appointments.

U.S. citizens in Iraq or those concerned about family in Iraq should contact the Department of State at +1-202-501-4444 or toll-free in the U.S. at 1-888-407-4747.

Actions to Take:

  • Do not travel to Iraq
  • Avoid the U.S. Embassy and areas of demonstrations
  • Monitor local and international media for updates

Assistance:

  • American Citizen Services Unit, U.S. Embassy Baghdad
    Al-Kindi Street, International Zone, Baghdad, Iraq
    0760-030-3000 or (301) 985-8841 (when calling from the U.S.)
    [email protected]
    https://iq.usembassy.gov
  • State Department – Consular Affairs
    888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

(Source: US Embassy)

