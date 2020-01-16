KRG discusses Reform, Public-Private Partnerships

KRG cabinet discusses reform agenda and public-private partnerships

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the cabinet to discuss the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ambitious reform agenda and the implementation of public-private partnerships.

Prime Minister Barzani welcomed the cabinet’s support for the government’s reforms, which will provide more fairness and transparency concerning the reorganisation of public sector salaries and pensions.

The cabinet prepared clarifications that will be sent to the Kurdistan Parliament, as its members review reforms of entitlements relating to the families of martyrs and political prisoners.

The cabinet also discussed how public-private partnerships might be utilised in modernisation projects. Prime Minister Barzani expressed his support for a pilot project, and requested that the Ministry of Planning examines it in more detail, to assess whether this project is in the best interests of the Kurdistani peoples.

(Source: KRG)