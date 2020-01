By John Lee.

Oil production is reported to have stopped at the 70,000-bpd Al Ahdab field on Sunday, as security guards seeking permanent employment blocked access to the site.

According to Bloomberg, the 50,000-bpd Badra field is also at risk of closure from Monday.

Al Ahdab is developed by China’s CNPC, while Badra is run by a consortium of Gazprom (30%), KOGAS (22.5%), Petronas (15%), TPAO (7.5%).

(Source: Bloomberg)