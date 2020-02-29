Navigate

Iraq’s Unsustainable Status Quo

By on 29th February 2020 in Politics

By Sajad Jiyad for The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

Since October, protesters on the streets of Iraq have used one slogan more than any other: “we want a homeland”.

Despite hundreds of reported deaths and thousands of injuries, the Iraqi authorities have made no attempt to hold the sponsors of the violence accountable.

And, as the number and intensity of the protests have dwindled, so has the likelihood that the government will engage in any substantial political reforms.

The full report can be read here.

(Source: ECFR)

