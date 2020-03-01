Palestinians in Iraq protest to have Rights Restored

By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Palestinians in Iraq protesting to have their rights restored

Palestinians living in Iraq have taken to Tahrir Square in Baghdad alongside Iraqi demonstrators to fight for their rights as refugees.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) decided Feb. 11 to stop paying housing allowances for nearly 30 Palestinian households in Iraq, adding to their suffering.

That decision follows one about a month ago that halted those benefits for 300 families.

